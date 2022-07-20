Giants bring back Bill Parcells-era home throwback uniforms (PHOTO)

Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqxtmUefZl — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

The Giants are adding a new throwback jersey to the rotation.

The team announced it will wear its blue home tops (and helmets with the GIANTS logo) from the 1980s and 90s twice this coming season in what the NFL appears to be calling “Legacy Games.” They will wear them against the Bears on Oct. 2 and the Commanders on Dec. 4. The Giants have already been wearing the white jerseys from that era for a few seasons.

The 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕 is nothing without the 𝒑𝒂𝒔𝒕 pic.twitter.com/GaJbGkovHG — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

It’s a classic, strong look. And give the Giants credit for wearing them against two rivals from that era. It would have been dumb to roll them out against the Panthers or some opponent without shared history.

“I get letters from fans all the time about different subjects. A lot of them write to me about the uniform,” Giants co-owner John Mara told ESPN. “They wanted to see this uniform used again for at least some of our games. That’s kind of what led to it. … “I think it will be well-received. It never ceases to amaze me how excited people get for the slightest change you make to your uniform.”

While we’re here, let’s do a quick rankings rundown of the uniforms in town. The Yankees are a clear No. 1. We’ve got the Rangers edging out the Giants for second place. Mets and Knicks are Nos. 4 and 5 in that order. Then the Devils, Islanders, Jets and Nets are Nos. 6-9 in that order.

The Jets were No. 2 in the market before they went through a wildly unnecessary overhaul. The new duds are bad. The lone issue with the Knicks is they occasionally throw out some horrible alternate jerseys. The Devils break through the clutter a bit with a unique color scheme in town. The Nets uniforms are about as boring and irrelevant as they will be once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leave town.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]