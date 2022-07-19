We could be entering Daniel Jones’ final year with the Giants. The 2019 first-round pick has yet to convince the franchise that he’s its future. One more lackluster year of minimal development and/or a stacked loss column will lead to the Giants parting ways for a 2023 rookie or veteran bridge option (with Tyrod Taylor already on the roster).

But NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes Jones will “thrive” with new head coach Brian Daboll, saying he’ll still be Big Blue’s signal-caller even next season.

“If I was starting a team today, would I pick Daniel Jones in the top half of quarterbacks in a draft? Of course not,” Garafolo said. “But I think he will thrive, I think he will ascend, I think he’s going to play better, and I think he’s got a shot to convince me that he’s a franchise quarterback…I believe that Daniel Jones under Brian Daboll with a better offensive line and a better situation this year is going to cement his status as the Giants starter in 2023.”

Jones is certainly in a better situation than he was with the former regime. He was previously led by a disastrous head coach in Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who paired Jones with a prehistoric playbook. Now he’s with Daboll, an offensive guru who was partly responsible for the incredible development of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Giants offensive line does look better on paper as well. Andrew Thomas and rookie first-rounder Evan Neal are set to start at the two tackle spots. Free-agent pickups Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski will additionally reside on the interior.

But the stars need to absolutely align for Jones to stick around past this season.

If the Giants win games but Jones doesn’t improve, general manager Joe Schoen may look to add a cheaper bridge option who could also succeed in Daboll’s offense. Remember: if Jones is back in 2023, it would either be on a long-term deal or the franchise tag which may cost over $30 million. Or, if Jones improves but the Giants still don’t win games, they could be in position to draft his successor.

If you want to believe Jones will be the Giants quarterback in 2023, that’s fine. But just know for that to occur, the team will need to make the postseason while Jones takes an Allen-esque leap. Any other scenario would send No. 8 packing.

