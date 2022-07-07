New York online sports betting finally has its ninth sportsbook.

Six months after New York launched online sports betting, Bally Bet is finally live in the Empire State.

Bally Bet is now live in five states. It is live in New York, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and Virginia.

Bally Bet confirmed live in NY

While there has been no official word from Bally’s as to the sportsbook’s availability in New York, reports started to come in today that the app was available for download and live in the state.

A New York resident confirmed the sportsbook was live this afternoon and accepting deposits/wagers. The resident successfully downloaded the Bally Bet sportsbook, deposited $10 into an account, and bet on the New York Yankees to score a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in tonight’s matchup.

Here is the screenshot of the accepted bet:

Bally Bet is the ninth live sportsbook in New York after the state’s Jan. 8 online sports betting launch.

In New York, Bally Bet joins the following live sportsbooks:

Original launch planned back in April

Bally Bet’s path to launch was an interesting one, as each of the other New York online sportsbooks launched within the first month of the state’s operation.

Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim originally reported in January that the app would launch in New York this past April.

In an interview with with Contessa Brewer on CNBC, Kim said Bally’s was comfortable with an April launch, even though it meant the company would miss out on the lucrative Super Bowl and March Madness tournament.

April came and went with no Bally Bet sportsbook in New York. Nothing was mentioned about a potential launch until Bally’s Q1 earnings call in May, when Bally’s CEO Lee Fenton announced the company intended to launch Bally Bet in New York by the end of Q2.

“We launched in Arizona yesterday with our foundational 2.0 product, and New York will follow later this quarter. This is a significant milestone for us, and represents a huge effort for the team,” Fenton said during the earnings call.

He continued and noted the company would be cautious in New York as it keeps a “keen eye” on marketing spend and how to navigate a high-tax environment in sports betting.

Bally Bet came close, as Q2 officially ended on June 30.