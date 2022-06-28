The Giants’ roster is — and will continue to be — a work in progress.

There are multiple position groups that still need improvement with training camp a month away. So here are three veteran free agents who could address needs:

CB Jimmy Smith. There’s a clear void within the Giants cornerback room following James Bradberry’s departure (the Giants cut their top corner and he signed with the the Eagles). And there is a lack of experience behind Adoree’ Jackson. Aaron Robinson is entering his second season, Darnay Holmes has just two years under his belt, and Cordale Flott is a rookie. The Giants brought in Maurice Canady and Kahlil Dorsey this offseason, but the two have combined for only four career starts.

Secondary inexperience is a recipe for disaster in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy, man-heavy scheme. So why not bring in a familiar face like Smith?

The 33-year-old defensive back remains unsigned after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens, 10 with Martindale. He obviously knows the coordinator’s scheme and could provide reliable depth should injuries or poor play arise.

Smith’s age should render a cheaper deal than most, which would be great news for general manager Joe Schoen in what’s been a cap-strapped offseason.

DL Danny Shelton. The bulk of free agency has come and gone and former first-round draft pick Danny Shelton has yet to find a team. He could be a beneficial move for depth purposes with the Giants low in numbers on the defensive line. Shelton wouldn’t start in a 3-4 scheme — expect Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and free-agent pickup Justin Ellis to get the bulk of the load. But his eye-popping frame (6-foot-2, 344 pounds) would provide the Giants with upside when it comes to defending the run.

RB Wayne Gallman. This name will raise some eyebrows. But after Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, the running backs room is unproven. There is no guarantee Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin or Antonio Williams will make the roster. Why not bring in a back who at least is proven depth?

Gallman isn’t a star. But he doesn’t need to be in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. He would just need to contribute when called upon. Gallman could help take pressure off Daniel Jones and further open up play-action in small doses.

