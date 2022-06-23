Tevin Coleman likes what he’s seeing from Zach Wilson.

“He’s a young quarterback. He’s still learning. But I think he’s doing an amazing job by just keep working and keep getting better,” the Jets’ veteran running back told ESNY. “Because it’s real hard to play quarterback in the league. He’s doing an amazing job at that.”



The first-round addition of Garrett Wilson to combine with the returns of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios should provide Wilson with a deep and talented receiving corps. The free-agent acquisitions of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and drafting of Jeremy Ruckert should give the Jets a strong core at tight end as well. Adding Laken Tomlinson at guard via a three-year, $40 million contract is supposed to work wonders on the interior.

But these offseason moves, along with the ones to improve the defense (drafting of cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and defensive end Jermaine Johnson along with the signing of cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead), should render an improvement for the entire team, not just its quarterback.

So is an above-.500 campaign in the cards? Maybe a playoff appearance for the first time in over a decade?

Regardless of the outcome, this solid offseason and the fact the team is entering the second year of the Robert Saleh head coaching era have enhanced the vibes inside the building.

“I think we’re going to have a good season,” Coleman said. “We got a lot of weapons that we can use out there on offense and defense. So that’ll bring great versatility to our offense and defense. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

A “good season” and “good on paper in June” are wildly different. The pieces are there — them all falling into place is a different story though. The Jets can make that happen this fall.

