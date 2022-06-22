The Jets have an improved roster after a solid free agency period and draft. The offensive line employs more talent, the offense has an abundance of weapons and the defense has bolstered its pass rush and secondary.

But depth is always crucial, and at two spots — offensive tackle and safety — the Jets don’t have great contingency plans.

With that said, here are two veteran free agents the Jets could still stand to take a flier on before training camp opens in late July:

OT Cameron Fleming. Who knows what’s going to happen with Mekhi Becton. The 2020 first-round pick missed virtually all of last season after dislocating his knee cap in Week 1. It was supposed to be a 4-to-8 week injury, but his weight issues reared their ugly head and complicated the recovery process.

Becton’s injury and weight issues are still relevant. He skipped the team’s voluntary portion of the offseason before showing up to mandatory minicamp last week out of shape and not participating in team drills. Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t get into the specifics of Becton’s current weight — telling since Saleh has boasted about how Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims are looking ahead of the new season.

Becton isn’t overly reliable and the chance of him needing to miss time in the near future (for whatever reason) is legitimate. Reinforcements at tackle might be needed ahead of training camp. Fleming would fit the bill. He is still just 29 and has 46 career regular-season starts. He has the experience necessary to be a reserve swing tackle for a team that may desperately need one this fall.

S Andrew Adams. The Jets signed Jordan Whitehead to a two-year, $14.5 million contract this offseason. He’ll start at safety, but the options behind him on the depth chart aren’t all that intriguing.

Lamarcus Joyner is 31 and played just nine defensive snaps last year before suffering a season-ending triceps tear. Ashtyn Davis has yet to prove himself and Jason Pinnock is still young (albeit a potentially promising option).

Adams has started 35 games in the NFL and most recently worked with Whitehead in Tampa Bay. He wouldn’t be a lock to make the roster, but Adams could provide the Jets with another body in the defensive backfield to evaluate during camp. The more options the better, especially in the passing league that is the modern NFL.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.