Jason Garrett is hanging around in the fourth estate.

The former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator will join the studio crew for NBC’s “Football Night in America,” according to The Post. He replaces former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who left the network after an underwhelming debut season. Garrett is reportedly also in the mix to be the game analyst for NBC’s Notre Dame package.

The Giants fired Garrett during last season after a disastrous stint as coordinator. But former coach Joe Judge’s decision to scapegoat him accomplished little, as the offense actually got worse prior to Judge’s firing. Garrett has been calling USFL games for NBC this spring.

So is this the end of Garrett’s coaching career? Not necessarily.

This could be a one-year break for Garrett before he attempts a 2023 return to coaching. You would think he would only target an NFL or college job, but you never know. The USFL and XFL will theoretically be there, too. It’s possible Garrett wants to wash the stench of his disastrous Giants tenure off before turning the page.

The 56-year-old likely has plenty of coaching years left in him — as long as he dumps that prehistoric offense he ran with the Giants. He was a candidate for the Duke job before joining NBC.

Brees was at NBC for only a year. When he retired, he was expected to be the next big player-turned-analyst. It was an underwhelming tenure for someone who was expected to be a star. Brees’ future is undetermined — he told his Twitter followers last month he would “let them know” what his plans are. There has been some speculation FOX could hire him as a broadcast reclamation project.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

