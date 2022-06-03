Postseason and regular season games lead the way this weekend and bettors in the province of Ontario can sign up for a DraftKings Ontario account to bet on them all. The DraftKings Sportsbook app is easily one of the most impressive in the Ontario online sports betting market.

DraftKings Ontario brings some of the most competitive odds to the market. If you’re looking for an app that offers sensational odds, parlays, and same game parlays, this could be the one for you.

The Eastern and Western Conference Finals are set to continue throughout the weekend, which is great news for any hockey fan. The NBA Finals will begin on Sunday night, while Major League Baseball has a ton of games going down in the meantime. All of it is bettable with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Ontario Offers Odds on NHL, NBA, MLB Games and More

DraftKings Sportsbook Ontario features one of the best apps in the business. This is due in large part to the user friendliness of the app. New and experienced bettors can easily access pregame, in-game, and futures bets with ease. There is no lag while navigating throughout the app’s various sections. Even more importantly, you won’t experience the dreaded timing out of a wager in your bet slip with DraftKings Ontario.

If you choose to register via the links on this page, you’ll have full access to betting markets on domestic and international leagues. This includes the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and many more. Ultimately, there’s a reason DraftKings Sportsbook has found so much success in the US and why that’s already translated to success in Ontario.

Huge Games This Weekend

It cannot be overstated just how massive this weekend is on the sports calendar. Hockey fans will have the chance to bet on the NHL Friday through Sunday as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals take place. The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to rebound from a 6-2 road loss in Game 1 when they take on the New York Rangers. These teams will meet again on Sunday in Tampa Bay for Game 3.

In the West, the Edmonton Oilers will play host to the Colorado Avalanche. Edmonton is staring a 2-0 series hole at the moment, including a tough 4-0 loss in Game 2. It remains to be seen if Connor McDavid’s team can rebound with home ice advantage.

Basketball fans also have something to look forward to this Sunday. The Boston Celtics will attempt to flip home court advantage as they seek a 2-0 series lead against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics were incredibly impressive in the fourth quarter of Game 1. The question is whether or not they can do it again in Game 2.

Sign Up with DraftKings Ontario Sportsbook

It's easy to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Players won't need to manually enter a referral code, as our links automatically lead players to a signup page. Once there, add some funds to your account and bet on any game you want. Here's how to register:

to sign up with DraftKings Ontario. Provide the required information to set up your account.

Select a deposit method from the list of available options.

Deposit money into your account to fund your first bet.

Choose any game to bet on.

Wager money on the game or player prop of your choice.

Once you’ve set up your account and added funds, you will be able to place bets on a wide array of betting markets.

