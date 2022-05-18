James Bradberry won’t be traveling very far to his new home.

The former Giants cornerback has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, according to NFL Network. The deal is said to be worth $10 million, although the specifics have yet to be reported. Bradberry became a free agent earlier in May after Giants general manager Joe Schoen gave up on his fruitless bid to trade the Pro Bowler.

Bradberry’s release was months in the making. The Giants couldn’t carry his 2022 salary due to their cap situation. A trade was unrealistic given the rest of the league knew the Giants would have to cut the corner to sign their draft class. And now he’s an NFC East rival.

Schoen gets burned. His handling of Bradberry is even more questionable now. He will now get even more heat for the Bradberry saga. Schoen was criticized for holding onto Bradberry too long and screwing the veteran. Had the Giants cut him before free agency, they would have had more cap space and Bradberry would have found a better market for his services — some that was not lost on him.

James Bradberry retweets this and clearly not happy with how things went down with the Giants pic.twitter.com/dPZVcNwY1k — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) May 11, 2022

And now what goes around, comes around. Bradberry joins Darius Slay to form a strong cornerback tandem for the Eagles, and he will play the Giants twice this season. Moreover, there is a reasonable chance the Eagles would have been priced out of a more robust Bradberry market had he been a free agent when the new year began. And remember, he’s also getting $2 million from the Giants because Schoen let a guarantee date kick in while trying to trade him.

So the Giants have a struggling quarterback who can’t make decisions or stay healthy, no true No. 1 tight end and a receiver room full of question marks. Kenny Golladay can’t find the end zone, Darius Slayton may not make the team, Sterling Shepard can’t stay on the field, Wan’Dale Robinson is unproven and Kadarius Toney is Kadarius Toney. And now they must face their top cornerback from the last two seasons and another top-tier defensive back in Slay.

Not ideal.