The Brooklyn Nets are locked into pick No. 23 for the moment. After trading their 2022 first-round pick to get James Harden, they took one back from the Philadelphia 76ers when things fell apart in Brooklyn.

After last year’s disappointing finish, it’s hard to know what needs GM Sean Marks is going to address in the draft. Here’s a look at who the experts are projecting the Nets to draft:

CBS Sports — David Cobb

MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, Ignite (2001)

“Beauchamp will turn 22 just before the NBA season after taking an unorthodox path to the G-League Ignite program. But at the end of the day, he’s a physically gifted wing who can develop into an NBA starter if his 3-point shot continues developing.”

The Ringer — Kevin O’Connor

Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee (2002)

“The Nets should be thinking about developing more playmakers in addition to Cam Thomas. Patty Mills is getting old. Brooklyn has multiple players, including Bruce Brown and Seth Curry, who will be free agents in the next two summers. What if something goes wrong with Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons? Chandler would give the Nets a spark-plug playmaker to develop, and though he’s undersized he also brings defensive intensity.”

For The Win — Bryan Kalbrosky

MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, Ignite (2001)

“MarJon Beauchamp did an excellent job using the G League’s Ignite program to improve his draft stock. While he wasn’t on many mock drafts before the season began, Beauchamp is now an easily projectable first-round draft pick.

He does various things at the NBA level already, and he can help provide floor spacing to a contending team like the Brooklyn Nets.”

Elite Sports NY — Danny Small

Walker Kessler, C, Auburn (2001)

“The Nets need a center who can protect the paint and stretch the floor. While some would argue that Brooklyn needs more physicality, it’s more likely that they stick to their identity of skills over physicality. Kessler was the best rim protector in college basketball this year and should be able to find his footing in a similar role at the next level.”