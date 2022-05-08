Joe Schoen has done more for the Giants‘ offensive line in three months than Dave Gettleman did in four years.

Gettleman tended to build his lines by picking off the late-summer scrap heap. Schoen is actually being proactive. And after free agency and the NFL draft, there are reasons for cautious optimism.

Here is a closer look at the revamped unit:

2021 starters headed out? Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux started at center and left guard, respectively, in Week 1 last season. Both had suffered season-ending injuries by the end of Week 2. And now their Giants futures are in some question after Schoen added multiple interior linemen: Veterans Jon Feliciano, Max Garcia and Mark Glowinski and draft picks Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan.

Cutting Gates would save over $2 million in cap space. But he’s the better player of the two and his injury — a serious leg fracture — could complicate his status. Lemieux will likely need to battle for a roster spot.

New reserves. Building interior depth was a draft priority for Schoen. Ezeudu and McKethan could end up pushing Gettleman pickups Ben Bredeson and Wes Martin off the roster (and freeing up close to $2 million in cap space).

Matt Peart. Peart was supposed to be one of the “steals” of the 2020 draft. But after two seasons, the third-rounder from UConn has been a disappointment after failing to beat out an aging and ineffective Nate Solder last year. Peart’s chances to start seem non-existent after Alabama’s Evan Neal was picked at No. 7. He should stick around as a swing tackle, but that isn’t a given.

Projected 2022 starting offensive line. Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Max Garcia at left guard, Jon Feliciano at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Evan Neal at right tackle.

