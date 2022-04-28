The Jets traded back into the first round and selected Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson with the 26th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are the scouting reports on Johnson:

NFL.com: Ascending edge prospect. Johnson has NFL traits and the potential to keep getting bigger and better as a pro. He is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush and occasional lapses in awareness, but both areas should be correctable with more coaching and game experience. He’s more instinctive and consistent as a run defender, but his length and relentlessness are excellent building blocks for challenging protection. Johnson’s blend of strength and athleticism should make him a firm edge-setter and playmaker near the line of scrimmage for odd or even fronts. He has the traits, athleticism and talent to project as a top-40 pick with a bright future.

DraftWire: A highly productive edge defender with outstanding measurables and room to grow, Johnson will surely be near the top of every draft board, as one of the top edge rushers in a loaded class. Don’t be surprised if he hears his name called early on the first night of the draft.

Pro Football Network: After transferring to Florida State from Georgia, Johnson turned in a terrific campaign in 2021. Then, he was unstoppable during three days of Senior Bowl practices. He’s an athletic pass rusher who must get a little stronger and polish his game, but Johnson comes with terrific upside.

Bleacher Report: A productive, active, and lengthy edge defender, Johnson possesses all the tools to be an elite pass rusher at the next level. He uses his long arms to smack defenders away before reaching out and wrapping up the quarterback. He has enough strength to push through lineman who manage to put hands on him, extending his arms and powering through, shifting all the leverage to his side. Johnson can start in the NFL for a long time thanks to his outstanding run defense and baseline pass-rushing skills. Considering he is already an older prospect and lacks great flexibility, his ceiling is not as exciting, but he can contribute right away as a three-down player and become an above-average starter for years to come.