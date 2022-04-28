The Giants have selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are the scouting reports on Neal:

NFL.com: Three-year starter with rare combination of measurables, talent and pedigree. Neal has experience against the best competition the college game has to offer. He has started at both left and right tackle and should project on the left side if he can continue to manage his weight. While he has flashes of greatness on tape, he doesn’t always maintain that level throughout a game. Intensity and consistency are two areas that will be key in matching performance with profile. Technique has been drilled into him and Neal plays with good fundamentals across the board. He’s well-versed and capable in a variety of run schemes and has correctable areas of improvement in pass protection. Neal will come into the league as a good NFL starter, but greatness will require additional attitude and action.

DraftWire: Neal is a Day 1 starter at any tackle or even guard spot, and is the kind of prospect you can build an entire offensive line around. He’s got a high ceiling and a high floor, with a combination of experience, technique and potential should make him one of the first players off the board.

Pro Football Network: Neal was a terrific lineman the past two seasons at both left and right tackle. He possesses the size and style to be used on the strong side, though I would guess Neal will start as a left tackle until he proves unable to handle the position. While he’s a solid prospect, he is by no means the can’t-miss left tackle some depict him to be.

Bleacher Report: Neal’s blend of physical traits, polish despite limited time at one position and youth make him an immediate-impact starter at either left or right tackle with Pro Bowl potential if he can play with better overall posture and hand placement in the run game.