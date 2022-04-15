Mike Bossy, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the Islanders to four consecutive Stanley Cup championships and was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, has died. He was 65.

The Islanders announced Bossy’s death Friday. Bossy announced last October he was battling lung cancer.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world,” Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said in a statement.

“His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss.”

Bossy played his entire career with the Islanders. His 573 goals remain the most in franchise history. The Montreal native had nine straight seasons with 50 or more goals (an NHL record) and scored 60 or more goals five times. Only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux scored 500 goals faster. He was named to the NHL’s 100 all-time greatest players list in 2017.