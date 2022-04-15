The Giants have various routes they could take with the Nos. 5 and 7 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The offensive line needs help; the same goes for the pass rush and secondary.

But a route that’s gained steam is the one that has Joe Schoen trading back to gaining additional draft capital. And NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said that may be the Giants’ preference during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

Everybody I’ve talked to wants to go in reverse. I haven’t found anybody that’s in a hurry to go forward…Usually when you have trade-ups, you’re talking about quarterbacks and it just comes down to where everybody feels on these dudes. So, if you get somebody that loves a quarterback — the Carolina Panthers are picking at six, I know some people have mentioned Detroit with a quarterback early, I don’t know that I’m buying that necessarily.

So if you want one and you think that Carolina might take one at six, then you’ve got to get to five. And everybody that I’ve talked to said the Giants would love to get out of the fifth pick. So that would be kind of an opportunity spot right there …

It would make much more sense to give up the fifth pick than the seventh, due to the position the quarterback-needy Panthers are in (Carolina sits at No. 6). But if the Giants are going to pull this off, a 2023 first-rounder needs to head to East Rutherford in the deal.

Schoen must garner resources for next year’s draft in the event Daniel Jones isn’t the franchise and Big Blue needs a new passer for 2023. A second first-round selection next year would provide the Giants with two legitimate opportunities to acquire a new quarterback, or they could package either of those picks to move up in that draft.

There are only a select number of teams New York could thus do business with in order to trade back from No. 5 and snag that extra first-rounder.

The Seahawks own the No. 9 pick and there’s no way Pete Carroll wants to rebuild with Drew Lock and Geno Smith, so Seattle is a possible trade partner.

Atlanta (who owns the No. 8 pick) could also make a move to jump Carolina.

The largest haul would be from the Steelers, who are in possession of the No. 20 overall choice and employ Mitch Trubisky as their top quarterback. That jump would require Pittsburgh giving up a 2023 first-rounder, multiple picks in the next two drafts, and maybe a player.

