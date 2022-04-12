The Brooklyn Nets released a statement regarding the tragic shooting at the 36th Street subway station. At least 17 people were injured in a shooting on the subway early on Tuesday morning.

Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the tragic event at the 36th St. subway station in Brooklyn this morning. pic.twitter.com/jeymgM3fWh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 12, 2022

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the tragic event at the 36th st. subway station in Brooklyn this morning. Thank you to all. who answered the call for help today.

“For those planning to attend tonight’s Brooklyn Nets game, your safety and security is our top priority and we are working closely with law enforcement partners. Fans should plan to arrive early and expect an increased security presence at Barclays Center.”

Barclays Center and the team’s practice facility are within a few miles of the 36th St. subway station. Obviously, the area is still on high alert as a manhunt for the shooter continues.

The Nets are hosting the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. Given the proximity of the arena to where the shooting occurred, there is going to be a heavy police presence around Barclays Center.