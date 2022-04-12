Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s morning program, mocked three separate trade scenarios for the Houston Texans, who currently own the No. 3 overall draft pick and are undergoing a rebuild in the post-Deshaun Watson era.

One mock trade involves the Chiefs while another involves the Eagles.

Then, there’s one that includes the Giants, and it would be one of the biggest steals in Big Blue franchise history.

So basically, the Giants would move up from No. 7 to No. 3 overall and garner two extra third-round picks for this year, putting their 2022 draft-pick total at 11. And in return, they would be saying goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley, which they should already be doing.

I didn’t realize Dave Gettleman was the general manager over in Houston.

If new Giants GM Joe Schoen were to pull off this trade, I would lobby for him to be immediately inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium. A Week 1 halftime ceremony; the whole nine yards.

You’re telling me a show, broadcast on the network that the NFL owns, had the audacity to mock this type of trade?

It would be the biggest fleece job of all time. I forgot acquiring Saquon Barkley would be worth a pair of third-round picks and a trade-back from No. 3 to 7 overall.

Barkley’s trade market is a fifth-round pick at the absolute best, given his inability to remain healthy, the on-field inconsistencies he’s portrayed over the last few seasons when on the field, and his 2022 salary ($7.217 million fully guaranteed). Even if the Giants offered to pay Barkley’s entire salary for next season, I still think this trade would be an enormous fleece job.

NFL Network seriously considered a trade in which the Giants would be garnering extra picks during a rebuild and swapping selections to move into the top three, and all they would need to do is part ways with an expendable draft bust. And felt as if it could be a beneficial move for the Texans, the trade partner.

What a world.