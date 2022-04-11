We have a seven-round mock, ladies and gentlemen!

Putting together predictions for just the first 32 picks isn’t all that easy — imagine having to do it for all 262.

Well, that’s what ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently accomplished. A seven-round mock that provides predictions for all teams and selections, including analysis for the first three rounds.

And while it’s an impressive feat, I’m not sure I love what the NFL analyst has the Jets doing in the middle-to-late rounds.

Reid’s picks

Round 1, Pick 4 — Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Round 1, Pick 10 — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 35 — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Round 2, Pick 38 — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 69 — Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Round 4, Pick 111 — Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Round 4, Pick 117 — Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 146 — Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 163 — Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Some analysis …

Starts off fine. The first few mock picks make sense. Reid has general manager Joe Douglas selecting Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 4 overall and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10.

I’m not the biggest proponent of the Jets taking an edge rusher with the fourth overall pick, but I seem to be on an island with that take so I’m likely the problem. And the Jets need another receiver, so taking Wilson (whose draft stock is rising) would be beneficial for Zach Wilson and co.

Reid then mocks Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker to the Jets at No. 35 overall in the second round. I don’t have an issue with them beefing up the secondary this early — I actually think they could do it in the first round. Marcus Maye is gone and you don’t know if free-agent pickup Jordan Whitehead will be a legitimate long-term option at safety. Adding another body to the mix to initially add depth and eventually be a starting option down the road would be a decent move.

Then things start to take a turn. Reid has the Jets drafting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38 overall in the second round, because why should anything make sense? The Jets don’t need to aggressively revamp the pass rush, especially after signing Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers to a three-year deal and four-year extension, respectively, last year.

Drafting Thibodeaux at No. 4 is enough — why address this same position in each of the first two rounds?

Pick No. 69 in the third round isn’t bad — Reid has the Jets choosing offensive tackle Sean Rhyan out of UCLA. He likely wouldn’t start next season due to the presence of Mekhi Becton and George Fant on the exterior of the line, but it’d be nice to employ a reserve swing tackle you can develop into an eventual starter.

But then Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford at No. 111 in the fourth round? And then another running back (Georgia’s Zamir White) at No. 163 in the fifth? And not taking a corner until No. 146 in the fifth, when Reid has the Jets acquiring Oregon’s Mykael Wright?

The Jets secondary was atrocious last year, having allowed 259.4 passing yards per game (third-worst in the NFL). Thus, they shouldn’t be drafting a running back — an extremely expendable position — before targeting a role as crucial as cornerback.

Also…two running backs? After drafting Michael Carter last year? And still employing Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, and La’Mical Perine?

I doubt Joe Douglas would target this position in the draft for the third straight year (he took Perine in 2020’s fourth round), let alone do it twice in consecutive rounds.

