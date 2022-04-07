Prospective bettors in Ontario can now legally bet on the NHL, NBA, MLB, and more online with theScore Bet Ontario. This app offers action on a number of domestic and international leagues, including competitive odds.

New users who sign up via any of the links on this page can sign up with theScore Bet Ontario. Players can get in on a packed slate of games taking place over the next few days.

theSCORE BET SPORTSBOOK ONTARIO theSCORE BET ONTARIO IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP ONTARIO SPORTS BETTING theSCORE BET ONTARIO

APP IS NOW LIVE DOWNLOAD NOW

There are a number of NHL and NBA games on the docket Thursday night. Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will continue throughout Thursday, while many teams will have their first game on Friday. The Masters will also continue into the weekend, while UFC 273 is getting closer.

Click here to sign up with theScore Bet Ontario.

theScore Bet Offers Action on the NHL, NBA, MLB, and More

There might not be another legal online sportsbook available in Ontario with better name recognition than theScore Bet Ontario. This isn’t so much about the success of theScore Bet in the United States. It has far more to do with the name recognition of theScore as a brand.

Hoping to build off that brand familiarity, Penn National Gaming opted to roll with theScore Bet rather than Barstool Sportsbook. It remains to be seen how theScore Bet will perform over the next few months, but bettors can rest assured that it’s a great app. Players in Ontario can now legally bet on sports from the comfort of their homes. theScore Bet is a great option when it comes to Ontario online sports betting.

Games to Bet On

Three teams based in Ontario will be in action on Thursday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be in Dallas taking on the Stars in a game that could have significant playoff ramifications. Speaking of the playoffs, two teams that could very well face off in the first round will take the court in Toronto. The Raptors will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be without defensive whiz kid Matisse Thybulle.

The final team in action from Ontario is the Ottawa Senators. The Sens are well out of the playoff race and will hope to get a positive draw in the draft lottery. They’ll take on the Nashville Predators, who still have playoff aspirations in the Western Conference.

How to Register with theScore Bet Ontario

Prospective bettors who are interested in signing up for an account with theScore Bet can do so by clicking on any of the links on this page. Players can then get in on the action with any of the game and player markets offered within the app. Here’s how to register for an account:

Click here to sign up.

to sign up. Finish registering by providing the required information.

Choose an account funding method.

Make your first deposit.

Navigate to any game or league of your choice.

Place your first real-money bet on any game or player market.

After you sign up and make an initial deposit, you will have full access to theScore Bet Ontario’s app. Take some time to get acquainted with the different sections and functionalities.

Players can register for an account with theScore Bet Ontario by clicking here.