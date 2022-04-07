Opinions vary regarding what the Giants should do with their first-round draft picks (Nos. 5 and 7 overall).

Some want them to address the offensive line and pass rush, respectively. Others may wish to use the seventh selection on a corner (like Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.) given James Bradberry’s uncertain future.

But there is a lingering option that has made sense from the beginning…

Following the trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks don’t have a legitimate franchise quarterback to maximize their wide receiver talent (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett). And there’s no way Pete Carroll wants to move forward and rebuild with Drew Lock at the game’s most important position.

You see where I’m going with this: the Seahawks may not be done with pre-draft trades, may look to move up from the No. 9 overall pick, jump quarterback-needy teams such as the Panthers (No. 6) and Falcons (No. 8), and draft a (hopeful) new face of the franchise.

The Giants could certainly help with that, so hear me out…

Seahawks get: The No. 5 overall pick

Giants get: The No. 9 overall pick, a 2022 third-rounder, and a 2023 first-round pick.

Why would this benefit the Seahawks?

Because if their goal is to acquire a new franchise quarterback, then the aforementioned route of jumping the Panthers and Falcons would help them do that. Draft stocks are fluid, but at least one of Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett will be there for the taking (I still think there’s a chance the former can go No. 2 overall to Detroit — we’ve seen crazier things happen).

The Panthers cannot roll the dice with Sam Darnold (head coach Matt Rhule must buy time in what’s a make-or-break year for his job) and the Falcons may elect to immediately move on from the Matt Ryan era with a rookie quarterback.

Seattle is too equipped to undergo a bridge year to the 2023 draft. Drafting a quarterback now would provide the Seahawks some sort of plan for the future.

Why would this benefit the Giants?

Well, for one, they garner extra draft capital to help them rebuild.

I know a new regime is in place and it feels like a fresh start with Brian Daboll as head coach and Joe Schoen as general manager. But this team is not in win-now mode just yet. There are still various holes to fill and issues to resolve (thanks, Dave Gettleman).

And with the lack of funds the franchise currently owns in the salary cap department, Big Blue must build through the draft.

The team could still locate a highly talented offensive tackle, an edge rusher, and/or a corner at No. 7 and 9. Or, they could even trade back from No. 9 and target any of those three positions for enhanced value.

An extra third-rounder for this year will additionally help the Giants address the defensive line or linebacker units, or even improve the depth of the receiver room.

And then, the big prize: a 2023 first-rounder.

For the second consecutive year, the Giants would be in draft heaven with a pair of opening-round selections, which would be huge if Daniel Jones doesn’t pan out in year four.

Unless Jones absolutely proves he’s the man for the job in 2022, the Giants will be looking for a new quarterback next offseason. Lucky for them, the 2023 draft class is set to sport a stronger group of quarterbacks than the 2022 class.

The Giants would have various opportunities to find a new signal-caller next year, and could use both of those first-rounders to trade up if necessary.

