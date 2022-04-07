The Brooklyn Nets are making minor moves in the final days of the regular season. They are waiving James Johnson to make room for two-way player Kessler Edwards on the playoff roster.

This waiver clears the way for the Nets to convert forward Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AfSJf6ytdm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2022

Edwards is a rookie who made an impression on the Nets during a COVID call-up. The rookie fits the archetype of a 3-and-D wing, a type of player the Nets are sorely lacking.

Brooklyn has enough bigs between Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton, and Blake Griffin. Similarly, the guards are stacked with Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, and Goran Dragic. The wing rotation consists of Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown, and Edwards.

When it comes down to it, the Nets can get more out of Edwards in the playoffs than Johnson. Will the rookie have a huge role in a seven-game playoff series? Probably not, but it’s not a bad idea to have a versatile defender who can shoot the three in your back pocket.

Now, this is complete speculation, but Johnson’s exodus could be the faintest of signals that Ben Simmons is a possibility in the playoffs. Johnson’s spot on the roster always felt like it was Simmons insurance.

We already know that Simmons is out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in tournament, but a return in the playoffs is still a possibility. If they make it out of the play-in tournament, the Nets could match up with the Heat, Celtics, Bucks, or Sixers in the first round.

In all likelihood, this is wishful thinking and GM Sean Marks made this move without Simmons in mind.