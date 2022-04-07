BetMGM Ontario is officially live and sports fans can start placing bets directly from their phones. This is one of the first apps to hit the market and it’s coming at a time when there are tons of big-time events going on in sports.

BetMGM ONTARIO NOW LIVE IN ONTARIO! GET THE APP APP IS LIVE IS LIVE!

BETMGM ONTARIO BET NOW

Now that BetMGM Ontario is live, Canadians can learn why it’s considered one of the best of the best when it comes to legal sportsbooks. The easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets make it one of the top options for sports fans in Ontario.

Life is all about timing and that’s good news for sports fans. The BetMGM Ontario app is launching in time for the end of the NHL and NBA regular seasons. The playoffs are right around the corner and sports fans in Ontario will be able to bet on all the action. Not to mention, MLB Opening Day is here as well.

Sign up with BetMGM Ontario by clicking here and start betting on all the latest action, including the NHL and NBA this weekend.

BetMGM Ontario Has Action on NHL & NBA

The NHL and NBA are going to be front and center for Canadian sports fans over the next couple of months. The Maple Leafs and Raptors are both heading to the playoffs. That means local fans will be able to bet on these teams through the BetMGM Ontario app.

Although April is springtime, winter sports like the NHL and NBA are still garnering a lot of attention. The double dose of playoffs will give sports fans something to watch every night.

It’s also worth noting that MLB Opening Day is here and The Masters is this weekend at Augusta. In other words, there are plenty of options on BetMGM Ontario going forward.

The BetMGM Ontario App Finally Arrives

It didn’t happen overnight, but it is finally here. As stated earlier, there are a ton of sports for new bettors to choose from in April. All things considered, the launch of BetMGM Ontario is coming at one of the best times of the year for sports fans.

Players can sign up with the app from anywhere in the province. It’s easy to get started and begin placing legal wagers on all your favorite teams with the BetMGM Ontario app.

How to Download the App

Downloading the BetMGM Ontario app is a quick and painless process. New users can get started in a matter of minutes with the walkthrough below:

Click on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process, including here .

After redirecting to a landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account. This will include name, date of birth, email address, physical address, etc.

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods. This could include PayPal, bank transfers, credit/debit cards, etc.

Download the app to an iOS or Android device.

Start placing bets on any and all sports.

Sign up with BetMGM Ontario by clicking here and start betting on all the latest action, including the NHL and NBA this weekend.

BetMGM ONTARIO NOW LIVE IN ONTARIO! GET THE APP APP IS LIVE IS LIVE!

BETMGM ONTARIO BET NOW

19+. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.