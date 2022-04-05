The launch of Ontario online sports betting has come and gone, which means BetRivers Ontario is now officially live for prospective bettors. BetRivers’ launch in the province of Ontario is a welcome one, as the sportsbook brings instant credibility to the online sports betting scene.

Prospective bettors can wager on single-game action legally online for the first time ever in Ontario. The BetRivers Ontario app is by far one of the best available options.

There are plenty of games and leagues to bet on this week. There is action available domestically and internationally in the NHL and NBA. Plus, this week’s sports slate includes The Masters and UFC 273. Players interested in betting on the action can do so with a great app in BetRivers Ontario.

BetRivers Ontario Enters The Fray

There was a ton of hype leading up to the launch of Ontario online sports betting. That was for good reason. Ontario has a number of legitimate sports teams that often find themselves in the playoff discussion. Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors are on their way to their respective leagues’ playoffs. Toronto FC figures to be a playoff team in Major League Soccer, and the Toronto Blue Jays could very well make a run of their own into October.

Prospective bettors looking for a great sportsbook app with all the action a player should expect can find all this and more with BetRivers. Players who sign up via our links can access their full array of game and player markets, as well as a wide variety of ways to wager on games.

Toronto Teams Take the Floor Tuesday

There are a ton of NHL and NBA games going down this week. On Tuesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be on the road taking on the Florida Panthers in a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs could pull to within five points of the Panthers with a win.

Meanwhile on the hardwood, the Toronto Raptors will play host to the Atlanta Hawks. The Raptors will look to maintain a relatively safe distance between themselves and the Hawks. More importantly for the Raptors, a victory would help as they look to distance themselves from the dreaded play-in round.

