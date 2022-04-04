Oh look, another Adam Schefter bombshell!

Well, I wouldn’t consider this much of a bombshell. This isn’t your “Russell Wilson to Denver” or “Deshaun Watson to Cleveland” type of report.

But it’s one that has likely raised the eyebrows of Giants fans, even when it shouldn’t.

The ESPN NFL analyst reported the Giants have already hosted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, arguably the top passer in this draft class, for a pre-draft visit.

And all I can say is: relax.

The Giants are likely just doing their due diligence and nothing else. Just because they brought in Willis (who may not even be available at No. 5 overall) doesn’t mean Daniel Jones‘ days in East Rutherford are coming to an end.

Teams do this every year, including the Giants two years ago when they reportedly spoke to Justin Herbert ahead of the 2020 draft.

Looking back on it, maybe the Giants should’ve just drafted Herbert and subsequently found a trade partner for Jones. That would’ve been nice…

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.