The Caesars Sportsbook Ontario app is now live, becoming one of the first legal sports betting apps to go live with the rollout of Ontario sports betting. As the month of April enters its first full week, the app arrives just in time for a busy run on the sports calendar.

With the Caesars Sportsbook Ontario app now live, bettors will now have access to the popular sports betting app, one that figures to be a top option among players who are looking to place legal sports wagers.

Notably, the app arrives in time for the stretch run of NHL and NBA regular season action, while it formally launched just ahead of the Men’s NCAA Tournament championship game on April 4. Meanwhile, the Major League Baseball season and the Masters will also get underway during the first days of the app’s run in Ontario.

Caesars Sportsbook Ontario App Officially Arrives

Those looking for a stellar sportsbook offering will likely gravitate towards the Caesars Sportsbook Ontario app. It arrives with the benefit of promptness, meaning its immediate availability puts it on a short list of options for those looking to begin betting in the first hours and days of legal wagering in Ontario.

The app offers competitive odds markets, with both standard odds and enhanced odds, across a variety of sports.

Bettors will be able to wager on markets such as point spreads, moneylines, and over/unders (game totals). Moreover, same-game parlays have become an increasingly popular app function. This bet type allows players to roll together multiple wagers within one game into one bet. Players can take player prop markets along with standard and adjusted spreads and totals to put together high upside wagers.

It’s also worth noting that app offers user rewards and incentives to recurring players. Ultimately, with several options eventually expected for Ontario players, the top apps look to offer ways to promote customer loyalty.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook Ontario App

For those looking to get the Caesars Sportsbook Ontario app, the process to get signed up is quick and easy. Follow these brief and direct steps to begin wagering in the matter of moments.

Click here to begin the registration process. Bettors will be taken to a special landing page. Signing up through this page will lock in Caesars Sportsbook Ontario promo code ESNYXLCAN.

to begin the registration process. Bettors will be taken to a special landing page. Signing up through this page will lock in Caesars Sportsbook Ontario promo code ESNYXLCAN. Enter some brief information to complete the sign up process. Such information includes, name, birthdate, address, email address, etc.

Once the information has been provided, players can fund their sportsbook accounts by making a real-money wager. The app provides a number of safe and secure banking methods.

Bettors may then begin wagering by using all of the available in-app features available to new and current bettors.

April Brings a Busy Sports Month

The month of April may not draw the obvious betting opportunities associated with February (Super Bowl) and March (March Madness), but the Caesars Sportsbook Ontario promo code will bring bettors a variety of ways to wager and win on some marquee events.

Notably, bettors can place action on the Masters, the start of the Major League Baseball regular season, and stretch run NHL and NBA regular season games, which will soon give way to postseason action.

