The Jets could target Arkansas WR Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Treylon Burks info

WR, Arkansas

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2019 SEC All-Freshman team

Two-time second-team All-SEC (2019, 2020)

2021 First-team All-SEC

2019 Stats (11 games): 29 receptions, 475 yards; 12 punt returns, 130 yards (10.8 yards per return); 10 kick returns, 226 yards (22.6 yards per return)

2020 Stats (nine games): 51 receptions, 820 yards, seven touchdowns

2021 Stats (12 games): 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 touchdowns

How Treylon Burks would fit into the Jets roster

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could use Treylon Burks in any way possible. That’s how versatile the Razorback is.

He moves extremely well for his size. They could split him out wide, use him in the slot, get him touches on sweeps or touch pass plays, or even utilize him as a red-zone threat.

Burks’ catch radius is incredible, and his upside could do wonders for this Jets offense and Zach Wilson, who will need all the weapons he can get in order to properly develop in year two.

If the Jets were to draft Burks, he would instantly be one of their top three receivers alongside Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Treylon Burks Film Room notes

Burks and Arkansas’ 2021 loss to Auburn (nine receptions, 109 yards, two touchdowns)

Anyone who sports a 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame but can move like this has the makings of a star NFL receiver. I see some DK Metcalf in Burks, especially when looking at the above clip.

Just a simple little route from Burks here, who takes the short pass from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and is quick enough to reach the line to gain.

Burks runs a great route here — he splits the difference between the two defenders in order to find enough space to make the grab.

Burks is able to retain possession of the ball despite the hit after the end-zone reception.

The result: a touchdown for the Razorbacks.

Burks can be a legitimate deep threat as well. He uses his height, athleticism, and ball skills to track the football and grab it at its highest point for another touchdown.

Even on the screen pass, Burks is effective. This specific play reminds me of prime Plaxico Burress — the size and elusiveness trump all.

This is a fantastic slant route by Burks, who implements timing and a great right-foot plant to gain separation. However, he needs to reel in this catch (the defensive back may have gotten away with interfering though).

And finally, Burks portrays great concentration on a reception near the sideline. His catch radius is unmatched.

Burks and Arkansas’ 2021 loss to Alabama (eight receptions, 179 yards, two touchdowns)

The ability to make the tough catches in traffic will be key at the professional level, and Burks proves he sports that skill in this first clip.

The Bama defensive backs are no match for Burks on these jump balls down the right sideline.

The fantastic proportion of speed to strength allows Burks to stiff-arm the defender and subsequently race to the pylon for the Razorback touchdown.

After gaining separation from the defender to make this catch, Burks displays two more skills in his repertoire: acceleration and vision, which he uses to take a great angle, split the defensive backs, and sprint to the end zone for another score.

