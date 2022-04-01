There is reported optimism for the Brooklyn Nets when it comes to Ben Simmons and his potential to play in the playoffs.

Ben Simmons could be the key to a deep playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets, but we won’t know until he’s on the court. The latest update in a long string of updates is here to give Nets fans hope.

The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2022

“Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has resumed light on-court workouts, sources tell me,” Charania begins. “And the hope remains that he will be able to ramp up for a potential return in time for the playoffs.”

Simmons still has not played during the 2021-22 season. Obviously, this is framed as an optimistic report, but we’ve heard this song and dance before.

The Nets can talk about playoffs, but there is no guarantee they make it to a seven-game series. Although a play-in spot is guaranteed, they are teetering on the edge of the 9-10 game.

Updated look at where the Nets are in the Eastern Conference standings pic.twitter.com/fVJTXYJAvA — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) April 1, 2022

If and when Simmons makes his debut in Brooklyn, there should be no excuses about developing chemistry. Simmons is going to slide into Bruce Brown‘s exact role on the court — a Swiss Army knife defensively who can find the open spaces on offense. No disrespect to Brown, but it’s a major upgrade if the Australian can stay healthy.

Simmons can do more with the ball in his hands, but won’t shoot it as well as Brown. Still, that’s a decent trade-off considering the fact that Brown doesn’t take a ton of threes. Simmons is a significant upgrade as a small-ball center down the stretch of games too.

But again, until we see Simmons on the floor in a Nets uniform, nothing really matters.