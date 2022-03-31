The Giants could target LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Derek Stingley Jr. info

CB, LSU

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2019 Consensus All-American

Two-time first-team All-SEC (2019, 2020)

2019 Stats (15 games): 38 total tackles (31 solo), one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery; 17 punt returns, 163 yards (9.6 yards per return)

2020 Stats (seven games): 27 total tackles (19 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble; six punt returns, 97 yards (16.2 yards per return)

2021 Stats (three games): eight total tackles (six solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

How Derek Stingley Jr. would fit into the Giants roster

New York was 15th in the league with 225.8 passing yards allowed per game last year, and that was with James Bradberry in the secondary. With Bradberry’s potential departure (via trade) on the horizon, the Giants may need serious defensive backfield assistance, which is why drafting Stingley at No. 7 overall could be a good choice (if he’s the top cornerback still available).

If Bradberry is indeed gone, Stingley would most certainly be a day-one starter alongside Adoree’ Jackson, who has two years remaining on his current contract. Stingley’s placement on the outside would be expected. The Giants could then utilize Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, and/or Rodarius Williams as slot/reserve corners.

Given his experience on special teams, Stingley could additionally be a punt return option for Big Blue.

Derek Stingley Jr. Film Room notes

Stingley and LSU’s 2020 win over Vanderbilt (six total tackles, five solo tackles)

Stingley portrays his physicality from the outside corner spot in this first clip, taking a good angle and breaking down to make the tackle.

Down near the goal line, Stingley is in man coverage on the outside receiver and lines up to the inside of the wideout in order to take away the slant.

The Vanderbilt receiver does, in fact, run a slant, but Stingley’s great positioning and ball skills lead to the incompletion in the end zone.

Not a great look for Stingley on this play, as he fails to turn his head toward the ball. The contact made on the deep ball down the left sideline leads to a pass interference penalty.

Stingley makes up for that blunder though when he sheds the block and knocks the Vandy ball-carrier out of bounds in this clip.

Stingley and LSU’s 2019 SEC Championship win over Georgia (five total tackles, five solo tackles, two interceptions, one pass defended)

Stingley keeps a low base in his stance before swiftly opening up his hips and running with the receiver down the left sideline. He then forces his matchup close enough to the sideline where he can’t get a foot in bounds.

Not great form by Stingley, who drops to his knees in an attempt to tackle former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

Stingley knows the situation on this 3rd-and-14 play for Georgia — Derek plays just a little off the receiver so he isn’t beat deep. He’s then able to make the tackle behind the line to gain after the catch is made.

Great vision, great speed, and great tackling technique lead Stingley to make this play in the backfield.

A low but balanced stance allows Stingley to quickly open up his hips and run with the receiver down the sideline. After swiftly turning his head and utilizing great vision/ball skills, Derek picks off the Jake Fromm pass.

Again, great coverage from Stingley, who opens his hips and is able to keep up with the receiver before making a great play on the ball to force the incompletion.

Stingley displays speed, the ability to break on the ball, and superb ball skills on his second interception of the game.

