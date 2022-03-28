What moves are the Giants making during the crucial NFL free agency period?

Some would say the NFL offseason is better than the regular season.

They would be wrong. But the point is the months of March and April still cause football fans to keep their eyes peeled despite no teams actually hitting the field. The offseason gives life to bombshell reports along with the forming of storylines for the upcoming 17-game slate.

We start with free agency. It doesn’t officially commence until March 16, but prior to that, teams can look to re-sign some of their own players with expiring contracts. The “legal tampering period” additionally begins March 14 at noon ET.

What moves will Giants general manager Joe Schoen be making to (hopefully) improve for 2022?

March 28 — iOL Max Garcia — Sign

Schoen adds yet another interior offensive lineman.

Max Garcia, who joins the Giants on a one-year deal, is a veteran who was with the Cardinals from 2019-21. He played in 15 games with 11 starts last year.

Breaking: FA Guard Max Garcia has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the #Giants, per source. Garcia previously started 11 games with the #Cardinals last season. Nice add for the GMen. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2022

March 25 — WR/RS Richie James — Sign

The Giants have inked Richie James to a one-year contract. He spent time with the 49ers from 2018-21 as a seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennessee.

The #Giants agreed to terms with former #49ers WR/returner Richie James Jr. on a one-year deal, source says. Former seventh-round pick missed last season with a knee injury after grabbing a career-high 23 catches in 2020. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2022

March 23 — DT Justin Ellis — Sign

Justin Ellis, formerly of the Ravens, is heading to East Rutherford on a one-year deal (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).

The veteran worked with Wink Martindale in Baltimore and will perform alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on this Giants defensive line.

The #Giants are signing former #Ravens DT Justin Ellis, source said, giving him a 1-year deal. More familiarity for DC Wink Martindale, who had him in Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

March 21 — DE Jihad Ward — Sign

The Giants have finally acquired a defensive player in free agency, inking defensive end Jihad Ward to a new contract. Ward was with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore from 2019-20.

The Giants are signing DE Jihad Ward. Pretty sure this signing was broken by the Giants PR staffer announcing that he's about to speak on a Zoom call. Ward had three sacks for the Ravens in 2020. First defensive signing by the new regime. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 21, 2022

March 18 — iOL Jamil Douglas — Sign

Jamil Douglas was with Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo for part of last season. He figures to be a depth piece on the offensive line.

Reports: We have agreed to terms with OL Jamil Douglas 📰: https://t.co/93U6ZIXYo4 pic.twitter.com/SAUgiPfcTv — New York Giants (@Giants) March 19, 2022

March 21 — RB Matt Breida — Sign

The Giants are adding to the running back room with the signing of Matt Breida, who was previously in Buffalo with both Schoen and Daboll.

Veteran running back Matt Breida has signed with the New York Giants, per source. New York gets a speedster in the backfield after Breida comes from Buffalo. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2022

March 17 — OT Korey Cunningham — Re-sign

Korey Cunningham is back with the Giants. The offensive tackle appeared in 12 games last year, serving as a depth piece and jumbo tight end.

The #Giants re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 17, 2022

March 16 — TE Ricky Seals-Jones — Sign

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are acquiring Ricky Seals-Jones, who was previously with the division-rival Commanders.

Seals-Jones will be a starting option following the departures of Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

The Giants are signing TE Ricky Seals-Jones, per source. The opportunity to play a big role gets him to jump from Washington to New York. Seals-Jones had 30 catches for 271 yards and 2 TDs last season for Washington. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 17, 2022

March 16 — LS Casey Kreiter — Re-sign

Talented long snapper Casey Kreiter is back! Kreiter has been a notable element of placekicker Graham Gano’s success over the last two seasons.

Long snapper Casey Kreiter is resigning with NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

March 16 — CB Jarren Williams — Re-sign

Jarren Williams returns to the Giants. The cornerback figures to be a depth piece in the team’s secondary.

CB Jarren Williams re-signs with Giants. Third-year corner started a pair of games last year. https://t.co/aW3q3HmIRs — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2022

March 15 — QB Tyrod Taylor — Sign

You want a quarterback competition? You’ve got one! And.. wait for it… it’s another former Buffalo Bill!

*$8.5 million guaranteed…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

March 14 — C Jon Feliciano — Sign

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports the Giants are signing Jon Feliciano to play center on a one-year deal. Feliciano was with Schoen, Daboll, and Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in Buffalo from 2019-21.

SOURCE: Former #Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson in New York. He'll play center for the Giants. It's a one-year deal. Could hit market again in 2023 after big year. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 15, 2022

Feliciano started 31 games for the Bills over the last three seasons. If he is in fact an option for the starting center role, it’s truly unclear what’s to come about for Nick Gates, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Week 2 of this past year.

March 14 — OG Mark Glowinski — Sign

The Giants have a new starting guard in Mark Glowinski, who they reportedly are signing to a three-year deal worth up to $20 million.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news Monday night.

OG Mark Glowinski has agreed to terms with the New York Giants, per source — three years at $20 million with $11.4 million fully guaranteed, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Glowinski started 55 games for the Colts over the last four years and should be a replacement for Will Hernandez at right guard, given the Giants don’t retain the 2018 second-rounder.

March 14 — WR Robert Foster — Sign

The Giants are bringing in wide receiver Robert Foster, who was most recently with the Cowboys and Dolphins in 2021.

Foster originally went undrafted in 2018 out of Alabama.

The Giants are on the board with former Washington and Buffalo WR Robert Foster. 👇 https://t.co/Jp2awjOXoW — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 14, 2022

March 14 — WR C.J. Board — Re-sign

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants will be bringing back wide receiver C.J. Board on a one-year deal.

Board could be an option in the return game — he returned 11 kicks and two punts in six games last year.

The Giants are expected to re-sign WR C.J. Board to a one-year deal, per source. He fractured his arm in October. Missed the final 11 games. A strong special teams player who the Giants have always thought could provide some big plays as a receiver. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 14, 2022

March 11 — WR David Sills — Re-sign

The Giants are bringing back wide receiver David Sills, who’s yet to play a regular-season snap at the professional level.

Giants re-signed WR David Sills V, who has a strong relationship with Daniel Jones. Sills moved to Charlotte last off season to train with the QB — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) March 11, 2022

The Bills, who previously employed both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, originally signed Sills as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

March 9 — OL Matt Gono — Sign

The Giants are adding to their offensive line unit with the signing of Matt Gono, who was previously with the Falcons. A shoulder injury sidelined Gono all of last year.

Could he be a potential starter at right tackle?

Confirming the Giants have signed Matt Gono, released by the Falcons in late January. Played in 21 games (4 starts) for the Falcons but missed the entire 2021 season with a shoulder injury. 25-year old has played left guard and right tackle in the NFL. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) March 9, 2022

