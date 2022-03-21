What did the Devils get done before the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline was 3 PM ET on Monday. And, somewhat predictably, the New Jersey Devils weren’t making many headlines.

The Devils are building for the future, so moving away picks or prospects wasn’t likely. And they didn’t have many veterans catching a lot of attention on the market.

They did, however, make some noise.

Andrew Hammond, G

The Canadiens have traded goaltender Andrew Hammond to New Jersey in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/IumLc6sHZk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2022

Who’s Nate Schnarr? He was a third-round pick by Arizona in 2017 and the Devils acquired him in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to Arizona in 2019. He has 13 goals and 13 assists in 43 games with Utica this season.

Hammond, 34, is currently on injured reserve. He’s in the final year of a contract with a $750,000 cap hit.