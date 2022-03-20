How did Joe Schoen and his staff do during the crucial free agency period?

The NFL free agency period is winding down.

And all I can is, holy $%!&

Davante Adams signing a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders after being traded? Von Miller signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills at 32 years old? All the quarterback movement (Russell Wilson to Denver, Deshaun Watson to Cleveland)?

It’s been an incredible few weeks, to say the least.

But a team that has remained rather quiet is the New York Giants, who had minimal cap space entering this portion of the offseason.

However, after making a number of cap-friendly moves (the restructuring of Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez’s contracts, etc.), new general manager Joe Schoen made various moves that should definitely improve this roster (at least on paper).

Addressing the offensive line in March instead of August

Isn’t it nice when a Giants GM actually addresses the offensive line in March instead of right before the season starts? Isn’t it nice when a Giants GM doesn’t put the team in a position where it’ll need to rely on other teams’ expendable scraps for depth?

In 2021, Dave Gettleman failed to seriously address the offensive line in free agency and didn’t use any of Big Blue’s six draft picks on a lineman, despite the unit performing at a below-average level in 2020 (I’m really trying to be nice here).

He subsequently executed late-summer trades for Ben Bredeson and Billy Price, two interior depth pieces who eventually became starters due to injuries to Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates.

But this year, with mysteries across much of the unit, Schoen picked up interior linemen Mark Glowinski (three years, $20 million) and Jon Feliciano (one year, $3.25 million). With Glowinski potentially replacing Will Hernandez and Feliciano possibly starting at center (it’s unclear what Gates’ future consists of), the Giants have already located offensive line upgrades.

This is obviously an important development in regards to the crucial improvement of Daniel Jones. The young signal-caller needs to remain upright and avoid the injury-related issues he’s dealt with ever since entering the league in 2019.

A new starting TE?

Kyle Rudolph?

A cap casualty.

Evan Engram?

One of the Jaguars’ various free-agent pickups.

Kaden Smith?

Waived with a failed physical designation.

The Giants could address the tight end position in the draft, but acquiring an established pro at the position (Ricky Seals-Jones) was also beneficial to fill a glaring vacancy.

Seals-Jones could certainly be a passing-game option for Daniel Jones after having caught 30 balls for 271 yards for the Commanders last year.

He has the potential to be a reliable target in this league — the Giants acquired someone who is definitely capable of outperforming their contract.

A legitimate backup QB

Tyrod Taylor is coming to East Rutherford!

Look — I was a heavy supporter of the whole Mitch Trubisky idea. I also would’ve liked Marcus Mariota in blue.

But to be honest, Tyrod Taylor is similar to Daniel Jones (in the sense he sports dual-threat capabilities) and possesses legitimate NFL experience, both as a starter and backup.

Also, I think I speak for all Giants fans when I say anyone who’s actually serviceable would’ve been acceptable. After witnessing the debacle that was the final six games of the 2021 season, Giants fans would’ve likely taken anyone not named Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm.

