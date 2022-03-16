Don’t expect Ben Simmons to make his Brooklyn Nets debut anytime soon.

Ben Simmons is currently dealing with a back injury that has kept him out of a Brooklyn Nets uniform. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Simmons’ original timeline is being pushed back even further.

Here’s the full report from Wojnarowski:

“Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine, but there’s hope he can return for a ‘couple’ of regular games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

“There had been an original target for a return on Friday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, sources said, but that became impossible in recent weeks based on Simmons’ inability to go more than a consecutive day or two in rehab without pain flaring up in the lower back and resetting his timeline, sources said.”

Originally, Simmons was “ramping up” following the blockbuster trade that sent him from the 76ers to the Nets. There was speculation that he was putting off his debut until after Brooklyn’s trip to Philadelphia, but now it looks like there is a legitimate injury concern.

On the bright side, the Nets are starting to play their best basketball of the season. Although a “couple” of games might not be much time to integrate Simmons into the lineup before the playoffs start, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can coexist with virtually any type of player.

Aside from the health of Simmons, the big question mark is still Irving’s availability in home games. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is using nonsensical rules to play a public game of chicken with the Nets, Yankees, and Mets.