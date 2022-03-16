Blake Cashman
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Cashman is a Jet no longer.

The Jets are trading one of their reserve linebackers for a late-round draft pick.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Blake Cashman is headed to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round selection. It’s not an overly prestigious draft choice, but this move is still a fantastic one by the Jets — Cashman only played in 14 games from 2019-21.

Blake appeared in just three games this past year and racked up three combined tackles in the process. He had dealt with hamstring and groin injuries during what was his third NFL season.

