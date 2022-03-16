Blake Cashman is a Jet no longer.

The Jets are trading one of their reserve linebackers for a late-round draft pick.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Blake Cashman is headed to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round selection. It’s not an overly prestigious draft choice, but this move is still a fantastic one by the Jets — Cashman only played in 14 games from 2019-21.

The #Jets are trading LB Blake Cashman to the #Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Blake appeared in just three games this past year and racked up three combined tackles in the process. He had dealt with hamstring and groin injuries during what was his third NFL season.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.