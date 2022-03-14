Strome was one of the few Rangers to have a strong week in Week 21.

In Week 21, the New York Rangers looked worse than they have in months. They kicked things off with a terrible 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild and followed it up with their worst game of the season, a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

It looked like things hadn’t gotten better after the Rangers found themselves in a two-goal deficit in the first period against the Dallas Stars, but they played with the resilience they’ve exhibited so often this season and came back to win that one 7-4.

#NYR's seven goals are tied for their most in a game this season (Jan. 22 vs. ARI). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

The Rangers have had 12 different point getters and six different goal scorers tonight. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

This week, the Rangers showed us that they struggle mightily when Igor Shesterkin isn’t at the top of his game. He didn’t play against the Wild and then had some uncharacteristically poor games against the Blues (in which he was pulled) and the Stars.

Star defenseman Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren continue to struggle significantly in their own zone and the the team is suffering, as a result.

K’Andre Miller has been the team’s best blueliner, by far, and it might be time to try him out alongside Fox.

Kaapo Kakko’s absence is glaring and the team’s need for a top-six right winger has never been more urgent.

It’s also clear that goalie Alexandar Georgiev must be sent to a team where he can start more regularly because he’s practically useless when he doesn’t get consistent playing time.

The majority of the team looked quite bad this week, something that makes sense given how poorly the team played. However Ryan Strome, who’s cooled down over the past few weeks, stepped up and stood out amongst his teammates.

Check out last week’s player of the week and honorable mentions here.

Player of the Week: C Ryan Strome

@ MIN: 1 A

@ STL: 1 G

@ DAL: 1 G, 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.54

Average defensive impact: -0.62

Strome had a bounce-back week at a convenient time. He was a top-five player for the Rangers in each game this week, finishing as the team’s best player against the Wild and the Stars.

Ryan Strome scores his third power play goal of the season and has points in four of his last six games (3G-2A). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 11, 2022

Ryan Strome, from @foxyclean and Igor Shesterkin (1st career point). pic.twitter.com/CTwQPoTzo6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 11, 2022

The Wild game was a milestone for Strome: it was his 600th career NHL game. Although the Rangers dropped that one, it was nice that he was able to earn a point and was the team’s best player.

Playing in his 600th career game, Ryan Strome notches his 40th point of the year. Strome has four points (2G-2A) in his last five games. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 9, 2022

Strome’s 3.31 Game Score against the Stars was his second-highest of the season.

As has been the case for most of the season because he plays on a defensively inept line, Strome was quite poor in his own zone. Given how bad his teammates were defensively, though, this isn’t a surprise or a serious concern.

Seeing Strome get back to putting up points is a relief and his play this week epitomizes his importance to the Rangers, especially since their top-six isn’t as productive as it could be and that their depth at center isn’t impressive.

Strome’s buddy and linemate, Artemiy Panarin, also had a solid week and the impact these two have on each other was clear.

It’s crucial that Strome continues to play at this level, especially as long as the Rangers don’t have an upgrade at 2C or another productive top-six RW.

Honorable Mention #1: LHD K’Andre Miller

@ STL: 1 G

@ DAL: 2 A

Average Game Score: 1.15

Average defensive impact: 0.43

Greg McKegg scores his second goal of the year and first since Jan. 21 at CAR. K'Andre Miller earns an assist and establishes a new career-high in assists (8) and points (13). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

Honorable Mention #2: LW Artemiy Panarin

@ MIN: 1 A

@ STL: 1 A

@ DAL: 1 G, 4 A

Average Game Score: 1.10

Average defensive impact: -1.12

Artemi Panarin notched three points (1G-2A) in the first period, the first Ranger to do so since himself on April 6, 2021. Panarin reached 50 assists in his 54th game. The last Rangers skater to reach the 50-assist mark in fewer contests was Wayne Gretzky (51 GP) in 1996-97. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

Artemi Panarin's 25 three or more point games since 2019-20 are the third most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid (39) and Leon Draisaitl (34). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022

Most 3+ point games by a left winger within their first 7 career NHL seasons:

77- Luc Robitaille

67- Michel Goulet

64- Alex Ovechkin

56- Artemi Panarin (Posting a goal and 2 assists in the 1st period for his @NYRangers against the Stars tonight)

56- Kevin Stevens

52- Brian Propp pic.twitter.com/ux5hZ5PxO8 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 13, 2022

Artemi Panarin collects his third career five-point game (1G-4A): Tonight

Jan. 13, 2020 vs. NYI

Dec. 8, 2017 at NJD — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 13, 2022