Igor Shesterkin
Shesterkin is somehow getting better by the week.

Another immaculate week is in the books for the New York Rangers. They went 3-0-0 and are back in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Several Rangers are stepping up and improving their play, but Igor Shesterkin is in a league of his own.

Player of the Week: G Igor Shesterkin

3-0-0
1.67 GAA (5 GA)
.955 SV%
Average Game Score: 1.86

Shesterkin was not only the Rangers’ best player this week, but the NHL’s third star, as well. He did all this without even having that great of a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Shesterkin’s phenomenal play against the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets- when he was the team’s second-best and best player, respectively- allowed him to garner even more league-wide attention.

Shesterkin would have to have a disastrous end to the season to lose the Vezina Trophy race and, although he isn’t technically a top favorite for the Hart Trophy, he probably deserves it.

Few players are having such a season and are as valuable to their team as Shesterkin. If the Hart Trophy truly is for the MVP, Shesterkin should be the clear-cut winner.

Honorable Mention #1: RHD Jacob Trouba

vs. STL: 1 A
vs. NJD: 1 A
@ WPG: 1 G, 1 A
Average Game Score: 1.82
Average defensive impact: 0.17

Honorable Mention #2: LW Chris Kreider

vs. STL: 1 G
vs. NJD: 1 G, 1 A
@ WPG: 2 G
Average Game Score: 1.66
Average defensive impact: -0.38

