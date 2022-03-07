Shesterkin is somehow getting better by the week.

Another immaculate week is in the books for the New York Rangers. They went 3-0-0 and are back in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Several Rangers are stepping up and improving their play, but Igor Shesterkin is in a league of his own.

Player of the Week: G Igor Shesterkin

3-0-0

1.67 GAA (5 GA)

.955 SV%

Average Game Score: 1.86

Shesterkin was not only the Rangers’ best player this week, but the NHL’s third star, as well. He did all this without even having that great of a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Shesterkin’s phenomenal play against the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets- when he was the team’s second-best and best player, respectively- allowed him to garner even more league-wide attention.

Shesterkin would have to have a disastrous end to the season to lose the Vezina Trophy race and, although he isn’t technically a top favorite for the Hart Trophy, he probably deserves it.

Igor Shesterkin has never lost a game in his career when he makes 40-plus saves. With 44 saves Sunday, he improved to 10-0-0 in that scenario. #NHLStats: https://t.co/XhXt7pR8y9 pic.twitter.com/H9QTRVH6ij — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 7, 2022

Few players are having such a season and are as valuable to their team as Shesterkin. If the Hart Trophy truly is for the MVP, Shesterkin should be the clear-cut winner.

Honorable Mention #1: RHD Jacob Trouba

vs. STL: 1 A

vs. NJD: 1 A

@ WPG: 1 G, 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.82

Average defensive impact: 0.17

Jacob Trouba extends his assist/point streak to three games with his 19th assist of the season. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 7, 2022

Jacob Trouba scores his ninth goal of the season, the most among #NYR defensemen and the second most of his career (10G – 2013-14). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 7, 2022

Say it with us: 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/0TG4Zxkkfr — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 7, 2022

Honorable Mention #2: LW Chris Kreider

vs. STL: 1 G

vs. NJD: 1 G, 1 A

@ WPG: 2 G

Average Game Score: 1.66

Average defensive impact: -0.38

With his 36th goal of the season, Chris Kreider ties Anders Hedberg for the 17th most points (397) in franchise history. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 5, 2022

Chris Kreider scores for a third-straight game and has four goals in his last six games. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 7, 2022

Chris Kreider has matched his career-high in points with 53, set in 2016-17. Kreider is one point from 400 in his career. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 7, 2022

Can we talk about Bread's setups tonight 🥵 pic.twitter.com/znuRpDsBIA — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 3, 2022

Never gets old. pic.twitter.com/tejSybbAfk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 7, 2022