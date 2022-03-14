The five-year Giants tight end is headed to North Florida.

Evan Engram will no longer be a Giant…finally.

The tight end, who Big Blue selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, will be signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

The contract is worth $9 million (fully guaranteed) but could reach $10 million due to incentives.

Former Giants’ TE Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed 9 million deal that could go to $10 with incentives with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

For half a decade, Engram provided Giants fans with an entire slate of emotions. He had the potential to be one of the more athletic and versatile tight ends in the league and did put together a productive 2017 rookie campaign (64 catches, 722 yards, six touchdowns). However, numerous drops and missed blocks from the former Ole Miss Rebel over the last five years frustrated this fanbase to no end.

Given these issues, along with the Giants’ less-than-ideal salary cap situation (which has prevented them from making a splash during the legal tampering period), parting ways was the best move for either side. The now-former Giant can take his talents to the AFC South, where he’ll be able to attempt a career resurgence with Trevor Lawrence and newly hired Jags head coach Doug Pederson.

It’s very much unclear who the Giants will field at the tight end position in 2022. Engram is out, and so is Kyle Rudolph (cap casualty) and Kaden Smith (waived with a failed physical designation). General manager Joe Schoen may need to use James Bradberry and/or Saquon Barkley as a trade piece for a tight end or utilize a second- or third-round draft pick to address the vacancy.

