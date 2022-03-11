Another Giant restructures his deal.

A day after the Giants reworked the contract of wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Big Blue has reportedly given linebacker Blake Martinez the same treatment.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news Friday.

LB Blake Martinez has restructured his contract to remain with the #Giants in 2022, per source. Martinez led the league in tackles in 2017 and has been a key staple for the GMen defensively. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

The financial details of the new deal have yet to be revealed. Martinez originally signed a three-year, $30.75 million contract with New York ahead of the 2020 season. His 2022 cap hit was to be $14.025 million, but the rework should assist the Giants in their cap-clearing mission.

Blake recorded a team-high 151 combined tackles during his first season in New York but lasted fewer than three games in 2021. The veteran suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

Regardless of the reworked deal’s financial value, Martinez will still be a starter on this team barring another injury. He’s the Giants’ top run-stopper (at least right now) and can serve as a leader for Wink Martindale’s defense.

However…

Not the right move

The Giants should’ve just cut ties with Martinez — doing so would’ve saved the team $8.525 million in cap space (due to the scheduled $5.5 million dead cap hit). They would’ve been better off moving forward with Tae Crowder (who’s still on his cheap rookie deal) and a possible rotation at the other inside linebacker spot in a 3-4 scheme. General manager Joe Schoen could’ve addressed the linebacker position in the draft and/or signed a free agent to a team-friendly deal.

While Martinez is talented and a highly productive run-stopper (as we previously alluded to), he isn’t a premier pass-rusher on the interior of the linebacking unit. Thus, it’s not like he’s an overly valuable asset, especially in what’s supposed to be a blitz-heavy defense coordinated by Martindale.

The potential cap savings were too much to overlook and bypass, which makes the Giants not pulling the trigger on a release all the more questionable.

