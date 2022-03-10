Todd McShay has released his latest mock for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone.

Various prospects for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft improved their stocks after impressive performances in Indianapolis.

On top of that, multiple teams have executed eye-opening moves that have certainly altered their potential needs for the first round.

The craziness of the NFL offseason is underway — how has it affected the possible outlook of the Giants’ opening-round performance, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay?

5. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

McShay’s Take: “The Giants generated just 34 sacks (tied for 22nd) last season, and while Walker didn’t pile on the QB hits at Georgia (six sacks and 29 pressures last season), he was asked to do a lot of different things in a Bulldogs front seven that produced three other likely first-rounders. The 272-pound Walker had a terrific workout in Indy, running a 4.51-second 40 and 6.89-second three-cone drill. Few players I’ve ever evaluated can generate the power he does from the ground up, and that was on display with a 35½-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. Teamed up with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, Walker will only continue to develop while giving the Giants a dynamic edge rusher to spark the defense.”

Our Take: If Travon Walker’s stock is going to rise ahead of the draft, I wouldn’t mind the Giants taking him at No. 5 simply because they need a dominant edge rusher to complement the two guys McShay mentioned: Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari.

Walker would fit in well with Wink Martindale’s heavy blitz-based defensive scheme. And if the Giants don’t go offensive tackle with their top pick, the pass rush will be the department to address.

General manager Joe Schoen must ensure Walker is absolutely worth the No. 5 pick though, or else fans of Kayvon Thibodeaux will crush him.

7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

McShay’s Take: “Kenny Golladay led the Giants in receiving last season with just 521 yards. Evan Engram led the team in catches with all of 46, and he’s headed to free agency. The next two on the list were running backs. And Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney each struggled to stay healthy. You get the point. With the top three linemen in the class off the board already, new GM Joe Schoen and new coach Brian Daboll can get quarterback Daniel Jones help in another fashion. Wilson has elite body control, 4.38 speed, and a big catch radius. New York can walk away happy on Day 1 with exciting new players on defense (Travon Walker) and offense (Wilson).”

Our Take: Wait…what? Excuse me?

You could argue the Giants need another receiver given the uncertain futures of Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

But taking other roster needs into consideration (such as the right tackle spot), using the No. 7 pick on a wideout wouldn’t be a beneficial decision, regardless of the receiver taken (no shade toward Garrett Wilson).

If edge rusher is the answer at No. 5, the two options for the Giants at No. 7 should either be offensive tackle or some sort of trade-back and subsequent selection of a tackle or interior offensive lineman. Since McShay has the top three tackle prospects off the board before the seventh pick, the Giants should be moving down before making their second selection — simple as that.

Daniel Jones (or whoever is under center) needs protection. The Giants cannot bypass the acquisition of an offensive lineman in the first round.

