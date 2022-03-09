The Giants could be in the running for Mitchell Trubisky’s services.

From the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 to a backup in 2021 — Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL career has had its fair share of twists and turns.

There was the six-touchdown-pass game in 2018; there was the near-playoff win that was ruined by the infamous “double doink” missed field goal.

There was the Pro Bowl berth; there was also the below-average decision-making that led to the Bears letting him walk in free agency following the 2020 campaign.

Now, after a 2021 season of backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, Mitchell finds himself a free agent once again.

Various teams are rumored to be in the running for his services, including the Giants. And trust me, I would have no problem with Big Blue taking a chance.

And I’m not just going to say it’s because Trubisky worked with both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo — the reasons extend beyond that.

A win-win situation

The Giants aren’t set on Daniel Jones as their long-term guy. That’s obvious.

They shouldn’t exercise his fifth-year option this offseason and aren’t likely to. It would cost the Giants more than $22 million in guaranteed pay for the 2023 season, a single-year value DJ isn’t worth.

The Giants must put pressure on Jones. And in order to do this, they should have the 2022 campaign be a make-or-break year for DJ and also bring in a legitimate backup, one that could at least be serviceable if asked to step onto the field.

Not a backup like Mike Glennon. Not a backup like Jake Fromm. Not a backup like Colt McCoy.

A backup that has legitimate starting experience in this league; a backup that has actually won games consistently.

A backup like Trubisky.

The presences of Glennon and McCoy never lit a fire under Jones’ ass to step up and prove he can be the legitimate starter for this once-proud franchise.

But the presence of Trubisky might.

Because Mitchell has actually won games in this league, having posted a career record of 29-21 as a starter with a pair of playoff starts.

Because Mitchell was actually a highly-touted prospect not too long ago when he was the first quarterback taken in the 2017 draft.

Because Mitchell can actually be a dual-threat signal-caller just like Jones, having portrayed the ability to use his legs and extend plays outside the pocket.

In terms of playstyle and on-field ability, Trubisky and Jones are not far off whatsoever. But there is one thing that does currently separate the two: Trubisky’s experience in Daboll’s offense. Mitchell has actually utilized Daboll’s playbook and won’t need to master it over the course of the next six months in preparation for the 2022 season.

If the Giants were to ink Trubisky to an affordable short-term deal, it would be a win-win for the team. Because either Jones competes and improves, or it provides the Giants with a serviceable option (in Trubisky) who knows the offense and can step onto the field if needed.

And given the similar traits between the two quarterbacks, Daboll wouldn’t have to alter his playbook or play-calling style for either.

Signing Mitchell when he officially becomes a free agent next week wouldn’t carry any risk. It’s clear and obvious why the Giants should be in play.

