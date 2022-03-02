Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media from Indianapolis.

It’s an important week in Indy.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in Naptown to attend this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. The pair of individuals will look to gain valuable information on prospects with the 2022 NFL Draft arriving in late April.

But to go with the questions they must answer in the draft, Schoen and Daboll additionally have issues to solve regarding players already on the roster. Needless to say, when you’re taking over an organization that just experienced a four-win season, various problems in various areas need fixing.

What did both Schoen and Daboll have to say about numerous issues when addressing the media Tuesday?

GM Joe Schoen

Keeping trade options open

When asked about potential trades, the new general manager made it clear he won’t be ignoring any calls.

He knows he must make a number of moves to get the Giants under the salary cap (Spotrac projects them to be $11.6 million over the cap for 2022). That may include sending away players such as Saquon Barkley…

Asked Joe Schoen how open is he to a trade for some of his better players, specifically Saquon Barkley: “I’m open to everything…” Said he’s willing to listen to pretty much anything. They have to make some difficult decisions on guys which will be coming “soon.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 1, 2022

“We’re still working through [the possibility of trading players], but I’m open to everything. Whether it’s trading player for player, I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen told the media. “If it’s trading a couple of players, I’m not going to say we’re open for business on the entire roster, but if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen. Again, we’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and I’ll be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants.”

When it comes to any potential trade piece, Barkley should be the first person that comes to mind.

His proneness to injury is an issue; his lack of production when on the field is an issue; the running back position’s lack of true value is an issue; the $7.2 million 2022 cap hit is an issue.

The Giants absolutely need to find a trade partner for Barkley, who they drafted at No. 2 overall back in 2018.

But given the aforementioned problems surrounding Saquon, finding a team that will take his services for more than a fourth-round pick will be difficult. Don’t expect the Giants to earn a third- or second-round pick for the young back.

An attempt must be made, however. Moving forward with a running back committee instead of paying a guaranteed $7.2 million to an injury-prone player would be a no-brainer given the modern-day NFL and the salary cap hell the Giants currently reside in.

The not-so-great No. 8

Will the Giants exercise Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option, which would keep him signed through the 2023 season?

Schoen said he hasn’t decided on that yet, and although he said DJ is their starter “right now,” the eventual answer for the fifth-year option question should be a resounding “no.”

Jones hasn’t done anything to prove he’s the long-term signal-caller and future face of the franchise, which is why it would be a mistake to guarantee him a fifth year of pay. If you’re going to roll the dice with DJ, have the 2022 season be a make-or-break year for the novice quarterback. Put some pressure on him; give him some extra motivation.

Another way to provide pressure could be to bring someone in to compete with Jones ahead of the regular season. Maybe someone such as…Mitchell Trubisky? He was with Schoen and Daboll in Buffalo, wasn’t he? He made the postseason with Chicago twice, didn’t he? The 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick wouldn’t be a poor choice for that type of role.

HC Brian Daboll

Meeting with other quarterbacks, huh?

The Giants are in Indianapolis to scout players — that’s the main reason for attending the NFL Scouting Combine.

So it makes sense they’re meeting (or have already met) with quarterbacks…

The Giants have already met with some of the top quarterbacks, per coach Brian Daboll. Both he and Joe Schoen said they'll keep a close eye on them this year like they would any other. But they also seem fully invested in Daniel Jones as the starter, at least for this season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 1, 2022

You should always keep your options open, regardless of the situation.

This does not mean the Giants will be taking Pitt’s Kenny Pickett at No. 5 overall; it does not mean Liberty’s Malik Willis or Ole Miss’ Matt Corral will be in East Rutherford next season.

Due diligence — that’s all this is. Well, at least we think…

