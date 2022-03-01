Parise was the Islanders’ best player in Week 19 and recorded another career achievement.

The New York Islanders’ journey to the playoffs is still a long one, but Week 19 was a step in the right direction.

Their greatest regret this week was a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, in which they also lost star center Mathew Barzal as well as veteran defenseman Zdeno Chára.

Chára made history this week by becoming the first defenseman ever to reach the 1,652 game mark. The hope is that his injury won’t keep him out too long so he can continue to add to that total.

With tonight’s game in San Jose, Chara has played in 1️⃣6️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ games, the most games played by a defenseman in the NHL. Congrats Chara! 👏 pic.twitter.com/T7oMcxG1Ya — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 25, 2022

The Islanders did lose to the San Jose Sharks, as well, and that was a game they probably should’ve won, but they did at least get a point out of it.

The Islanders won two games and earned points in three this week, which is incredibly important as they look to get to the playoffs.

Many Islanders actually looked quite good but, once again, Zach Parise was the best of them all.

Player of the Week: LW Zach Parise

@ SEA: 2 G, 1 A

@ SJS: 1 G, 1 A

45.29 CF%

Average Game Score: 1.79

Average defensive impact: -0.05

Parise has been the Islanders’ best player over the past month or so and we saw why this week.

He was especially excellent in the team’s first two games of the week, when he was the Islanders’ best player. His 5.06 Game Score against the Seattle Kraken was his highest of the season.

🚨 Parise's first period goal from the glass 🚨 pic.twitter.com/psaCzNAGXX — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 23, 2022

As if his stellar play wasn’t enough, Parise also gave himself much to celebrate by scoring the 400th goal of his impressive career this week.

Goal #️⃣4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ from Parise!! pic.twitter.com/0oCm4fI0iO — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 25, 2022

The emergence of Parise as the team’s best player during this most recent stretch as well as one of its most important players has been interesting, but it’s a relief to see him step up with several of his teammates underperforming.

Parise has become a crucial cog in the machine and must continue to produce at this rate if the Islanders hope to beat the odds and get to the playoffs.

Honorable Mention #1: LHD Sebastian Aho

@ SEA: 1 A

@ SJS: 1 A

@ LAK: 1 A

@ ANA: 1 A

48.08 CF%

Average Game Score: 1.67

Average defensive impact: 0.35

Honorable Mention #2: RHD Noah Dobson

@ SEA: 1 A

@ LAK: 2 A

@ ANA: 1 G

53.38 CF%

Average Game Score: 1.45

Average defensive impact: 0.10

What a shot. Another look at Dobson's goal from the first period! pic.twitter.com/J3Npb7MEvC — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 28, 2022

Honorable Mention #3: RW Kyle Palmieri

@ SEA: 1 G

@ ANA: 1 A

45.34 CF%

Average Game Score: 1.43

Average defensive impact: 0.25