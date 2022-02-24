The Brooklyn Nets should have Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Goran Dragic in the lineup soon.

The Brooklyn Nets are about to be fully loaded once again. This new version of the Nets is almost ready to welcome Kevin Durant back into the fold.

Additionally, Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic are also ramping up their conditioning. Although Durant and Dragic feel like they are close, it’s likely Simmons isn’t too far behind.

Nash says it’s “possible” KD could play in Milwaukee — but sounds more optimistic about him returning early next week. Same goes for Dragic. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 24, 2022

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still ramping up because of "conditioning." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 24, 2022

Did we mention that Kyrie Irving is about to become a full-time player again? Outside of Joe Harris, who is still out with a mysterious ankle injury, the Nets are about to be at full strength for the first time with this new-look roster.

The Nets are going to have around 20 games to mesh before the playoffs start. The ups and downs of the season to this point have the Nets in the Play-In Tournament, but Durant’s impending return gives Brooklyn a puncher’s chance to jump Toronto and Boston to claim the six seed.

But as long as Brooklyn makes it into the playoffs, they can beat anyone. In fact, they are probably going to be the favorite in any Eastern Conference matchup.

That Other Guy

What other guy? Oh, James Harden. He’s making his debut for the 76ers on Friday after working back from a hamstring injury.

10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2022

And they’re off!

The Nets and Sixers are two of the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference. There already was a budding rivalry there and the Harden-Simmons swap means there’s bad blood on both sides.

These two will meet on March 10 in Philadelphia. Will Simmons face his demons in the Wells Fargo Center?

Either way, Nets-Sixers would be an incredible seven-game playoff series. Let’s pray for that.