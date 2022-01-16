The Yankees land the top international prospect of 2022.

In 2019, the New York Yankees landed the top international free agent prospect from the Dominican Republic, outfielder Jasson Dominguez. The Pinstripes gave Dominguez $5.1 million — the richest international signing bonus in team history.

This weekend, the Yankees went back to the DR with another big check.

Shortstop Roderick Arias received a $4 million bonus from the Yankees. The Yankees had a total pool of $5,179,700.

Arias, 17, is a defensively smooth, switch-hitting shortstop who is listed at 6’2 and 178 pounds.

Scouts have been high on Arias for a couple years and the Yankees clearly made signing him a priority.

The Yankees’ top-ranked prospect according to most services — and our own rankings — is also a shortstop: Anthony Volpe. Only 20, Volpe’s ascent in the organization may see him at Yankee Stadium sooner than later; the Yankees love his game.

According to Baseball America‘s tracker, here’s the rest of the Yankees’ international signing class thus far:

Luis Suarez, SS, Venezuela

Diomedes Hernandez, C, Venezuela

Enyer Ureña, C, Dominican Republic

Omar Gonzalez, RHP, Panama

Xabier Marte, RHP, Dominican Republic

As you might guess based on the bonus given to Arias, none of the other five players signed by the Yankees rank in MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 international prospects.