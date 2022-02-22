At long last, the New York Yankees are putting Paul O’Neill in Monument Park.

The New York Yankees gave their fans some great news in the midst of the MLB lockout. On August 21, beloved outfielder Paul O’Neill will finally see his No. 21 retired into Monument Park. The Yankees announced the great news on the team’s official Twitter.

8.21.22 Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 enters Monument Park. pic.twitter.com/6ewcbEDPKj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 22, 2022

And since I never thought we’d say this during the lockout, let’s get after it.

CUE THE MUSIC!!!

This is over ten years too late, but fantastic that it’s finally happening. Paul O’Neill wasn’t just a New York Yankees star, but he truly lived up to his nickname. In every sense of the word, the man was “The Warrior.”

Think of ’90s pro wrestler Mick Foley. He put his body on the line so many times, jumping onto everyone on top of literally anything. Paul O’Neill was no different, chasing and diving after every ball even as he reached his late 30s. To this day, his farewell chant in Game 5 of the 2001 World Series gives people chills.

Four World Series rings in the Bronx. The 1994 AL batting title. Unquestionable grit and leadership that hasn’t been matched since, except maybe Derek Jeter.

This is well-deserved, so expect the Yankees faithful to pack Yankee Stadium on August 21. Paul O’Neill always commanded that type of audience, and now he will one last time.