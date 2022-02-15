Players are collectors, too.

With the rise in popularity of trading cards, fans and players are experiencing culture and a vibe that hasn’t been felt in decades. Participation in the hobby is at an all-time high and Panini has been front and center for this incredible resurgence.

As part of their most recent NFL card promotion, ESNY was able to sit down with rookies Michael Carter of the New York Jets and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions to discuss their first NFL seasons and the feeling of having their very own trading cards.

Naturally, rookies have many “firsts” when they come into the league. The first game, first TD, and first time seeing themselves on a card. While Michael Carter can’t recall an exact “welcome to the NFL moment” he does admit that his favorite part of this season was how much he learned and grew:

“Thats my favorite part about the whole year….how much I learned”-@nyjets Michael Carter talks with ESNY’s @TeamVivalo about his rookie year. @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/6qj8abA4MS — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 8, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a tremendous rookie year for the Detroit Lions, catching 90 balls to go with 912 yards and 5 touchdowns. He came on strong at the end of the season and looks to have a bright future in the Motor City.

The young man knows that work ethic and gratitude are characteristics that will help you on and off the field. As part of his relationship with Panini, St. Brown recently signed 7,000 cards that will be distributed in 2022 Panini packs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESNY (@elitesportsny)

Playing careers can be short, its refreshing to see young men that understand how special being a part of the NFL is. Panini has done a great job in connecting players and fans through the hobby of card collecting.

Early indication is that Carter and St. Brown will be around for many years and I’m sure that their cards will only increase in value.

You can watch the complete interviews with both players below.