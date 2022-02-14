New Jersey’s captain named the league’s No. 3 Star of the Week.

On Monday, the NHL announced New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier has been named the league’s No. 3 Star of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13.

Hischier, 23, has scored 13 goals with 17 assists in 43 games for the Devils this season. He is tied for second on the team (with Jack Hughes) in goals scored behind only Jesper Bratt, and his 17 assists are third on the roster behind Bratt and Damon Severson.

This was, however, arguably the best week of his young career. He posted six points in four games, including five goals.

His career highs are 20 goals, 32 assists and 52 points when he appeared in all 82 games as a rookie in the 2017-18 season. He missed most of last year because of injury.

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine were named the No. 1 and 2 stars, respectively.

From the NHL release:

“Hischier scored in all four of his outings, leading the NHL with 5-1—6 overall to guide the Devils (17-27-5, 39 points) to a pair of wins. He accounted for New Jersey’s lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators Feb. 7 and again scored in a 7-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 8. Hischier then notched 2-1—3, his seventh career multi-goal game and sixth career three-point performance, in a 7-4 triumph over the St. Louis Blues Feb. 10 before closing the week with another goal in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Feb. 13. The 23-year-old Brig, Switzerland, native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft has played in 43 total contests this season, ranking among the Devils’ top producers in points (2nd; 30), goals (t-2nd; 13) and assists (3rd; 17).”