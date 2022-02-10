Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden in the All-Star Game draft.

Kevin Durant was put into an awkward situation and he handled it in the only way he knows how. It came down to James Harden and Rudy Gobert as the last two players in the All-Star Game draft. Guess who Durant picked?

oh my god pic.twitter.com/R72GonUaZm — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2022

Yeah, Durant needed some size on his team. It makes total sense to take Gobert with that pick. Obviously, there was no way Durant was going to take Harden mere hours after he forced his way off the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James knew exactly what he was doing when he kept passing on Harden. His main concern was whether or not Harden would be healthy enough to play. Thankfully, Charles Barkley has the injury updates on Harden.

“is James healthy?”

“he got traded he’s healthy now!” this is A+ comedy pic.twitter.com/XIpx9WrWK9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2022

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20. Durant won’t be playing, but he still picked his team. Here’s how the two teams shook out:

Team LeBron James

Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves:

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Team Kevin Durant

Starters:

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (captain) (injured)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves:

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Other Nets Notes

If no news is good news, then KD delivered some good news during the All-Star Game draft. Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson asked Durant how his rehab was going, but the bespectacled host was stonewalled.

KD left @TurnerSportsEJ speechless with this answer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EChGASRB2t — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2022

Durant was a bit more candid when asked about the Harden trade. He specifically said that “everyone got what they wanted.”