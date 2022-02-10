Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden in the All-Star Game draft.
Kevin Durant was put into an awkward situation and he handled it in the only way he knows how. It came down to James Harden and Rudy Gobert as the last two players in the All-Star Game draft. Guess who Durant picked?
oh my god pic.twitter.com/R72GonUaZm
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2022
Yeah, Durant needed some size on his team. It makes total sense to take Gobert with that pick. Obviously, there was no way Durant was going to take Harden mere hours after he forced his way off the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron James knew exactly what he was doing when he kept passing on Harden. His main concern was whether or not Harden would be healthy enough to play. Thankfully, Charles Barkley has the injury updates on Harden.
“is James healthy?”
“he got traded he’s healthy now!”
this is A+ comedy pic.twitter.com/XIpx9WrWK9
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2022
The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20. Durant won’t be playing, but he still picked his team. Here’s how the two teams shook out:
Team LeBron James
Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Reserves:
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Team Kevin Durant
Starters:
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (captain) (injured)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves:
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Other Nets Notes
If no news is good news, then KD delivered some good news during the All-Star Game draft. Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson asked Durant how his rehab was going, but the bespectacled host was stonewalled.
KD left @TurnerSportsEJ speechless with this answer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EChGASRB2t
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2022
Durant was a bit more candid when asked about the Harden trade. He specifically said that “everyone got what they wanted.”
“I think everybody got what they wanted.”@KDTrey5 reacts to the Harden-Simmons trade. pic.twitter.com/6XWIgtrMVM
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2022
