The long-rumored deal is apparently happening — finally.

With the NBA trade deadline coming quickly, the worst kept secret in the league was James Harden wanting out of Brooklyn.

He got his wish.

According to the usual reporters (Woj, Shams), the Sixers and Nets agreed to terms on a stunning blockbuster deal.

Brooklyn is sending Harden to the Sixers for…

The Sixers are sending the Nets an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

So what’d the Nets get?

Curry is averaging a career-high 15 points per game this season in 45 appearances. The 31-year-old guard is in the third year of a four-year, $32 million deal. He has a $8,496,653 salary next season, according to Spotrac.

Drummond, 28, is on a one-year deal with a $2,401,537 salary. He’s averaging 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He has, however, averaged double-digit rebounds every season since his sophomore campaign; the last time he was under 10 boards per game was the 2012-13 season.

Simmons is the jewel of the deal — in theory. He hasn’t played this season, so how/if/when he joins the Nets will be interesting to watch.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is now 25 and gets out of the situation he desperately wanted to leave in Philadelphia. He has three years of control after this season with salaries of approximately $35.4M, $37.9M and $40.3M, respectively.

Is that it?

Maybe not… stay tuned!