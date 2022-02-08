OBJ tells it like it is…

It’s been nearly three years since Dave Gettleman traded Odell Beckham Jr. for — checks notes — Jabrill Peppers, a draft pick utilized on Dexter Lawrence (who may not earn a second contract) and another pick utilized on Oshane Ximines (who might not even make the Giants‘ 2022 final roster).

New York has remained in the mud while Beckham is about to play in a Super Bowl, albeit with the Rams instead of the Browns, who released him in the middle of the 2021 season.

It’s a trade still discussed though; a move still brought up in conversation, which is what happened Monday when former Giant Osi Umenyiora crashed OBJ’s virtual press conference.

"I didn't leave. I got booted." Odell sets the record straight with Osi Umenyiora about his departure from New York: pic.twitter.com/kttnm0HaWI — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 7, 2022

I’m not sure that’s a shot at the Giants. I mean, it is indeed what happened, right?

Beckham didn’t publicly demand a trade or anything of that nature. Dave Gettleman, at the time, just thought sending him away was the best move for the organization (I should mention Big Blue has won 14 total games since the trade).

But whatever. I’m surprised anyone even still talks about Beckham leaving (or getting “booted”). Again, it was nearly three years ago…

