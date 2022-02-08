Joe Judge is finding work again.

We didn’t say we wanted Joe Judge to never coach in the NFL again.

We just didn’t think he was the right fit for an NFL head coaching job right now, let alone that precious role within the Giants organization. You can not want him to be the Giants head coach and still want him to succeed somewhere in the league — the two desires are not mutually exclusive.

With that said, it seems Judge is getting back out there in the NFL coaching field and is inching towards a return to Foxborough. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports the Pats are “working on a deal” that would provide Judge a position as an offensive assistant. The 40-year-old was with the Patriots from 2012-19 when he was New England’s special teams assistant-turned-coordinator.

The Patriots are working on a deal to bring back ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, per sources. Expected to get done in the coming days. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 8, 2022

Judge has experience working with New England’s offensive unit — he was the wide receivers coach in 2019 while also serving as the special teams coordinator. Of course, the offense currently looks a tad bit different than it did during that year — quarterback Tom Brady departed, spent two years with the Buccaneers, hoisted his 150-millionth Lombardi Trophy, and retired in the time that Judge was outside the Pats organization.

It’s unclear who Judge will be working alongside given the recent departure of Josh McDaniels to be the Raiders’ new head coach.

But regardless of who Judge answers to in regard to the offensive decisions, let’s just hope he doesn’t stamp any 3rd-and-9 quarterback sneaks from the Pats’ own 4-yard line…

